"Battlefield 2042" fanbase would have to wait longer than expected as DICE, the game's developer, confirmed that it would be delayed for more than a month.

I'm looking forward to call of Duty vs Battlefield going head-to-head, and I definitely want Battlefield to win — Yeahmylove (@Yeahmylove1) September 15, 2021

"Given the scale and scope of the game, we had hoped our teams would be back in our studios together as we move towards launch," said Oskar Gabrielson, DICE's CEO.

On the other hand, he also said that the current ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is one of the major factors why the delay is happening. The game publisher's CEO added that the DICE development team is doing its best, even though some staff is working on the new game at their own houses.

Aside from this, he reassured the fans that "Battlefield 2042" would arrive before 2021 ends.

'Battlefield 2042' New Release Date

According to Engadget's latest report, the delay would surely disappoint many "Battlefield" fans since the new version is the next entry in EA's long-running first-person shooting title series.

I’d rather it gets delayed & they take some more time , I’m sure it will be worth it ❤️ #BATTLEFIELD2042 pic.twitter.com/81opTU8FFC — Wrighty_plays (@wrighty_plays) September 15, 2021

Also Read: Com2uS Opens Pre-Registration for Upcoming Mobile Game 'NBA NOW 22'

Electronic Arts' subsidiary company confirmed the new Nov. 19 launch date via its official "Battlefield" Twitter account. As of the moment, the latest tweet of the giant game publisher already generated more than 26,000 likes, 3,100 quote tweets, and 4,800 retweets.

In the comment section, some players already shared their disappointment. One of them even said that he thinks DICE and EA are just using the pandemic as an excuse for the delay.

He added that a game could be delayed, but using the pandemic as an excuse for more than three weeks adjustment is already the company's fault. Although this is the case, some fans are still happy since they believe that DICE would use the one-month delay to enhance the new title further.

Is COVID still affecting these games this heavily? or is this just the new excuse everyone just eats up. Don’t get me wrong, a game has every right to be delayed if it’s simply not ready yet but a 3 week delay and we’re blaming it on COVID? Why aren’t they good to go after vax — luke_456 (@luke7714) September 15, 2021

In other news, some games are getting deleted, including the popular "LittleBigPlanet," which Sony permanently shut down. On the other hand, the new "Marvel's Wolverine" is also set to arrive on the PS5 platform.

Other Details of 'Battlefield 2042'

Since the new shooting title is delayed, you can still use the remaining time to research more about the game, allowing you to have an advantage before you enter the actual battlefield.

These include the map list, which has the following new places:

Portal maps

El Alamein

Arica Harbor

Valparaiso

Caspian Border

Noshahr Canals

Battle of the Bulge

Multiplayer Maps

Discarded

Manifest

Breakaway

Renewal

Orbital

Kaleidoscope

Hourglass

For more news updates about the new "Battlefield 2042" and other upcoming games of EA, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

Related Article: 'Injustice 3: God Will Fall' Title Leak Suggests New Game In Development from NetherRealm, Warner

This article is owned by TechTimes

Written by: Griffin Davis

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.