Pixel 6 Pro Could Support 33W Fast Charging | Rumored October 19 Unveiling

The Pixel 6 Pro could support a new limit for the smartphone device noting a potential 33W fast charging! The 33W fast charging rumor also details that the charging process could be done through wired charging as opposed to the trendy wireless charging of today.

Google Pixel 6 Pro Potential 33W Wired Charging

XDA Developers have now corroborated a new August report noting that the upcoming Pixel 6 series could support 33W wired charging. The outlet's source notes that at least one Pixel 6 Pro model could offer faster charging compared to the previous-generation Pixel phones.

It was noted that the previous-generation Pixel phones had limitations that would not be able to go further than 18W. The new limitations, if true, could see the Pixel phone going almost twice its previous limit of 18W.

Pixel Pro Charging Speeds

Apparently, Taiwan's very own telecommunications regulatory body known as the National Communications Commission, or rather the NCC, has actually given the go-ahead to the Pixel Pro as well as the accompanying paperwork that supports the upcoming charging speeds. The upcoming charging speeds are said to be a 15W 5V/3A, an 18W 9V/2A, a 27W 9V/3A, and even a 33W 11V/3A.

Although there was only one Pixel 6 Pro model that was reportedly certified by the NCC, it is notably unlikely that one variant will be supporting the 33W charging. Google has also already implied that the charger will actually be sold separately.

33W for a 5,000mAh Battery?

According to the story by PhoneArena, while some might actually look at 33W as inadequate for a phone which actually seems to have a 5,000mAh battery, especially compared to other Chinese Android handsets like the Xiaomi 11 T Pro capable of fast charging going from zero to full in only 17 minutes, the article notes that higher charging speeds could affect battery health in the long run.

Google might also release a brand new Pixel Stand to come to its upcoming 2021 flagships, which is said to offer 23W wireless charging. The official Mountain View company told PhoneArena quite a lot regarding the supposed Pixel duo and is now aggressively marketing the upcoming series. This is ahead of the rumored October 19 unveiling.

Upcoming Potential Specs

For a start, they will reportedly be underpinned by a custom-made Tensor processor. This actually sounds a little bit experimental. The phones will also be able to get a facelift and even new camera sensors. As of the moment, the iPhone SE 256GB model has also been dropped from the official Apple online store, which could mean the discontinuation of the option.

A number of reports have also noted that they will be supported for the next five years by Google. As of the moment, however, the price still remains quite a mystery. As of the moment, Google is yet to officially announce the details regarding the Pixel 6 Pro.

