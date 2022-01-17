Nvidia GeForce is bringing something new to its lineup and it is the RTX 3090 Ti that leaked earlier, showing its first-look specs that boast of a performance boost for one's computer. However, the bigger the spec sheet, the bigger the price as well, and the new device will be one of the most expensive graphics cards in the industry now.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Leak: Massive Specs and Price

A Twitter leaker called "wxnod" released a screenshot of a spec sheet without any labels or name drops to it, but looking closely at the image's screen and borders, it depicts "RTX 3090 Ti SUPRIM X 24G." The device can only be the CES 2022 confirmed GPU from Nvidia that did not provide many details on the last showcase.

Nevertheless, the device's alleged specs are already here and it brings a big shock to those that would see it, as the numbers do not seem to add up, given the massive list.

According to WFC Tech, the most powerful variant of the RTX 3090 Ti has a collaboration with MSI Gaming, particularly with its SUPRIM X platform. The best performing RTX 3090 Ti will feature 1000 PSU for its power with 10,752 CUDA cores.

Its base clock speed is at 1,560 MHz but can boost up to 1,860 MHz with 450W. Nvidia put 24GB of GDDR6X memory into its creation.

The RTX 3090 Ti will also be one of the most expensive GPUs in the market at an alleged $4,500 selling price.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 Ti: Release Date?

For now, the Nvidia Ge Force RTX 3090 Ti will come later this year, and it would come after the rumored RTX 40 series from the company for the fall or winter season.

Nvidia's GeForce RTX Releases Before

Nvidia is best known for its GeForce RTX series of graphics processing units (GPU), particularly for PC builders that handpick their setup for a performance-focused function. The release of the RTX 30 series last 2020 gave gamers a new upgrade from almost four years ago when the company last released the 20 series.

The Santa Clara-based tech manufacturer's release dates have two-year gaps in between them, and a rumored 30 series "Super Cards" are coming amidst the 40 series' release.

Still, amidst the promise of Nvidia for the RTX 3090 Ti initially unveiled at CES 2022, the company is facing an inevitable chip shortage problem that the entire industry suffers from and endures.

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 Ti is a testament to the company's pledge to bring better technology than it has before, with better clock speeds and higher wattage for its input. Pairing it with the right components will bring the best out of the GPU, something that Nvidia is doing to make its GPU stand out among competitors.

