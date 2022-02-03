The 2022 Toyota Tundra is an electric pickup hybrid coming this year, and it brings a decent fuel economy for a big vehicle that has off-road capabilities. However, it will face off against a rival also coming this year, bordering on the electric hybrid. It will go side-by-side with the Ford Maverick, the half-breed sibling of the F-150 Lightning.

2022 Toyota Tundra Hybrid: Fuel Economy

The 2022 Toyota Tundra will have seven trims on its lineup, and these are important for the vehicle's fuel economy as each car varies from the other. According to Automotive News' report, the lowest trim with the 4x2 rear-wheel drive powered by its i-Force MAX hybrid will bring 20 mpg for the city, 24 mpg for the highway, and 22 mpg for a combined drive.

However, when moving on with its 4x4 sibling, it will go for 19 for the city, 20 for the highway, and 21 for combined driving, still using the i-Force MAX hybrid engine it has under the hood.

Toyota also offers the Tundra with non-hybrid options, and it would also affect its prices and mileage for people to choose. The non-hybrid version with the RWD estimates 18 mpg for the city and 24 for the highway.

The 2022 Toyota Tundra will feature a twin-turbo V6 hybrid for its i-Force MAX engineering.

2022 Toyota Tundra: When is it Coming?

The 2022 Toyota Tundra is coming this Spring season, and it is less than two months of lead time before the season. Moreover, it does not have any preorder queues, unlike other hybrid pickups in the market now.

The Tundra will also have its anticipated TRD Pro trim version with premium features, including BBS wheels fitted on it.

Hybrid and Electric Pickups this 2022

Ford and Toyota are also in the league to explore their options on the clean energy departments for the vehicles they release this 2022. While Toyota is famous for its hybrid releases throughout the year, there has not been any solid lineup or significant fully-electric car availability, unlike those already transitioned.

Ford has the F-150 Lightning pickup truck that features an all battery-powered drivetrain that also closed down its preorder queues from the public. It joins the many electric cars from different manufacturers now, including of these are the General Motors, Volkswagen, Tesla, and startups including Rivian, Lordstown, and more.

The Toyota Tundra will face off against the Ford Maverick this year, and both will be a hybrid electric pickup that will still sport an internal combustion engine but aided by a battery motor. It will reduce the fuel economy and consumption that the vehicle will make on a regular ICE, producing fewer carbon emissions.

