Android May Soon Copy Apple's NameDrop With Seamless Contact Sharing

Android might soon get an Apple NameDrop-like feature that instantly sends contact information using a single gesture.

There are first signs of the coming functionality during a recent APK teardown, and it came from within Google Play Services. Nothing is live as yet, but the code does hint toward a system designed to make exchanging info on contacts much faster, smoother, and more intuitive.

How 'Contact Gestures Exchange' Works

According to a recent APK teardown via Android Authority, the new Android feature would be called "Contact Gestures Exchange" and would enable two phones to exchange details with each other by simply bringing them close, tapping, or making a subtle sharing motion.

Early strings and animations in the Play Services code depict phones moving toward each other to exchange names, phone numbers, or even email addresses.

The feature seems to integrate with Android's Nearby Share ecosystem, which would leverage Bluetooth or ultra-wideband technology to securely authenticate the gestures. Though the interface and exact gestures are not settled yet, the underlying framework is laid out for easy contact swapping.

Android Users Will Benefit From This

Exchanging contact information can often feel clunky-typing numbers, opening share menus, or asking someone to text you first. "Contact Gestures Exchange" could simplify this by making it as easy as tapping two phones together.

According to Digital Trends, one key benefit is the quicker exchanges. These reduce steps and friction in info swaps at conferences, meetups, or business lunches. Another one is the selective sharing, where a user can allow exactly what to be shared: phone number, email, or a photo, with privacy and in control.

It's also important to note that it features extensive reach. Once deployed through Play Services, this functionality could work on a wider pool of Android devices, rather than the newest flagship models alone.

Android Made the Right Choice in Making a NameDrop-like Feature

Sharing contacts is a fundamental use case for any smartphone, yet these days it's limited to manual typing, QR code scanning, or messaging. What Google has done could transform the process into a completely frictionless experience for social, professional, and networking scenarios.

This would achieve feature parity with Apple's NameDrop functionality and provide better competitive parity, while incentivizing OEMs and developers to build apps that use this capability. With speed, privacy, and user-friendly design, Google has the opportunity to make exchanging contacts easy and secure for millions of users.